PM wants arrested border crossers to join Thai labour force

Prayut questioned why job seekers from the three neighbouring countries were still being arrested daily for trying to sneak into the Kingdom, said CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

The PM said relevant government agencies should coordinate to find ways for these workers to enter the Thai labour force legally. According to the Federation of Thai Industries, Thailand is currently facing a shortage of about 800,000 migrant workers needed for the manufacturing, service and tourism sectors.

The spokesman did not say whether illegal migrants already arrested would be sent back to their countries. Currently, they face a fine and deportation.

The Labour Ministry reported that it has 476 quarantine rooms at 17 locations for job seekers from Myanmar and Cambodia. The workers undergo the same quarantine restrictions as other foreign travellers, the spokesman added.