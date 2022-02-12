No commercial fishing in Gulf of Thailand from Feb 15 until mid-June

The closure will be conducted in two phases: Waters off the coasts of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani will be blocked for 90 days from February 15 to May 15, and then from the foot of Khao Ta Mong Lai Mountain to Hua Hin for 30 days from May 16 to June 14.

The first phase covers an area of 27,000 square kilometers, while the second phase spans across 5,300sqkm.

“The closure is being done in two phases because marine animals will move to lay their eggs and raise the young in the inner portion of the Gulf in mid-May. Therefore, fishing from Khao Ta Mong Lai to Hua Hin will be closed for a month to let these animals grow,” Chalermchai said.