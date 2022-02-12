Over THB20 billion spent in 10 days of latest co-payment scheme

The 22.23 million eligible Kon La Krueng users have spent 10.43 billion baht while the government has subsidised their shopping bills with 10.17 billion baht, making a total of 20.61 billion baht.

Over 2.2 billion baht has been spent for the 11.32 million state welfare card holders under the fourth phase of the scheme.

Meanwhile, phase two of the government scheme for vulnerable people has seen 171.8 million baht in spending since its launch on February 1.