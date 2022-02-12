Sun, February 20, 2022

Over THB20 billion spent in 10 days of latest co-payment scheme

Phase four of the government’s “Kon La Krueng” co-payment scheme has seen more than 20 billion baht in spending over the first 10 days since launching on February 1, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

The 22.23 million eligible Kon La Krueng users have spent 10.43 billion baht while the government has subsidised their shopping bills with 10.17 billion baht, making a total of 20.61 billion baht.

Over 2.2 billion baht has been spent for the 11.32 million state welfare card holders under the fourth phase of the scheme.

Meanwhile, phase two of the government scheme for vulnerable people has seen 171.8 million baht in spending since its launch on February 1.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was satisfied with the public response to the government’s three subsidy schemes to help people affected by Covid-19, the spokesman said. He added that neighbourhood economies were now recovering and expanding as people and local businesses shared benefits from the schemes.

