Thailand accepts 218 recommendations from UN human rights review

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) and UN members made 278 recommendations to Thailand at the latest Universal Periodic Review (UPR), which takes place every four and a half years.
The Cabinet has so far approved 218 of those recommendations, government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said. As a result, Thailand pledged to work on issues such as human rights for stateless persons, labour issues and combating torture and cruel punishment.
The Foreign Ministry would inform the UNHRC of Thailand’s commitment soon, added the spokesperson.
Published : February 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
