Sausage factories in Chonburi, Ayutthaya shut after consumers fall ill

"The FDA is taking legal action against the factory owner," confirmed FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai.

The factory operator faces up to two years in prison, a fine of 20,000 baht or both.

FDA and provincial public health officials are now analysing 102 samples taken from sausage factories and outlets across 66 provinces, he added.

So far, the analysis has found contamination at two bootleg factories in Ayutthaya that manufacture 13 types of sausages. Operations at both factories had been suspended and 4.3 million baht worth of equipment seized, Weerachai said.

He added that health officials in provinces bordering Myanmar have been instructed to inspect local sausage outlets after the Myanmar Health Ministry warned people not to consume sausages from Thailand.