Dropping free treatment for Covid-19 will result in another crisis, warns economics professor

If there is no free treatment, then Covid-19 will spread more in the low-income sector and end up having a greater impact on the economy, he warned.

However, he said, if the government keeps Covid-19 part of the emergency diseases list, the economy will progress because the government will get more tax revenue to use for public healthcare.

Also, he said, all Covid-19 patients should be provided with free healthcare as not many people have private health insurance.

This can be financed by shifting funds from the defence budget to the Public Health Ministry until the crisis ends.