Over 2,200 couples register Valentine’s marriages in Bangkok

Bang Rak district saw the highest marriage registration with 385 couples, followed by Bang Khun Thian (270), Bang Sue (87), Bang Khae (66), Lat Phrao (61), Min Buri (59), Bang Bon (56), Sai Mai (55), Khlong Sam Wa (54) and Thawi Watthana (53).

Thonburi had the lowest number of couples registering at 12, followed by Bang Kho Laem (14), Phaya Thai (16), Bang Phlat (18), Wattana (19), Bangkok Yai (20), Pathum Wan (21), Wang Thonglang and Phra Nakhon District (23 each) and Bueng Kum (25).