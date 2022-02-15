Sun, February 20, 2022

Over 2,200 couples register Valentine’s marriages in Bangkok

Bangkok saw a total of 2,264 couples register their marriage on Valentine’s Day this year while 56 couples registered their divorce, city authorities said on Monday.

Bangkok's 50 district offices marked the day of love by organising special marriage registration events from 8am to 4pm on Monday. The events were organised under strict Covid-19 measures.

Bang Rak district saw the highest marriage registration with 385 couples, followed by Bang Khun Thian (270), Bang Sue (87), Bang Khae (66), Lat Phrao (61), Min Buri (59), Bang Bon (56), Sai Mai (55), Khlong Sam Wa (54) and Thawi Watthana (53).

Thonburi had the lowest number of couples registering at 12, followed by Bang Kho Laem (14), Phaya Thai (16), Bang Phlat (18), Wattana (19), Bangkok Yai (20), Pathum Wan (21), Wang Thonglang and Phra Nakhon District (23 each) and Bueng Kum (25).

The number of couples registering marriages this year was lower than the 2,913 couples in 2020, according to City Hall. Bangkok suspended special marriage registration events for the first time in 2021 due to Covid-19 crisis.

Published : February 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

