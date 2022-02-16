Cabinet okays land expropriation to solve flooding in western Bangkok

“The land expropriation in the two subdistricts will facilitate the expansion of the Lung Nang Canal, which connects Samae Dam and Bang Bon Tai,” she said.

“The expansion will help increase the canal’s drainage capability to Mahachai Canal in Thonburi district, where the ‘monkey cheek’ water retention area is located, and therefore reduce the risk of flooding in western Bangkok during the rainy season,” Ratchada explained.

The 1.7km-long Lung Nang Canal is currently around 1-2 metres wide. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) proposed the expropriation of land on both sides of the canal covering a width of 50 metres to expand the canal and build reinforced concrete flood walls.

BMA officials will start surveying the land and properties to be expropriated 180 days after the royal decree takes effect.

The expropriation process must be completed within four years after that.