Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Cabinet okays land expropriation to solve flooding in western Bangkok

The Cabinet has approved a draft of the royal decree on land expropriation in Bang Khun Thian’s Samae Dam subdistrict and Bang Bon Tai subdistrict to reduce the risk of flooding in western Bangkok, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday.

“The land expropriation in the two subdistricts will facilitate the expansion of the Lung Nang Canal, which connects Samae Dam and Bang Bon Tai,” she said.

“The expansion will help increase the canal’s drainage capability to Mahachai Canal in Thonburi district, where the ‘monkey cheek’ water retention area is located, and therefore reduce the risk of flooding in western Bangkok during the rainy season,” Ratchada explained.

The 1.7km-long Lung Nang Canal is currently around 1-2 metres wide. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) proposed the expropriation of land on both sides of the canal covering a width of 50 metres to expand the canal and build reinforced concrete flood walls.

BMA officials will start surveying the land and properties to be expropriated 180 days after the royal decree takes effect.

The expropriation process must be completed within four years after that.

Related News

EEC panel okays additional Bt2.7 billion for land expropriation for airports high-speed rail link

Bangkok, Samut Prakan hit by high-tide floods

BMA officials checking Chao Phraya’s flood levees, water levels not yet at danger mark

Related News

Published : February 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.