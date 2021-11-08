Bangkok, Samut Prakan hit by high-tide floods

The Royal Thai Navy's Hydrographic Department has forecast high tide from the Gulf of Thailand will surge during the November 7-11 period twice a day and affect communities along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and Samut Prakan provinces.

The department also reported that the highest tide on Monday was recorded at 2.67 metres at 9.55am. The tide is expected to surge again at 6.56pm.

"The flood at Song Wat Road is now above the footpath level and has started to flow into houses," Aswin reported. "Officials have deployed pumps to drain the water from the area and we expect the road to be reusable soon."