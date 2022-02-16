Three Brazilians nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for allegedly smuggling 15.5kg of cocaine

“The first batch of cocaine – 9kg – was smuggled in black plastic bags discovered in secret compartments of three suitcases. They belonged to a Brazilian man and a woman travelling from Curitiba. The two were caught at the airport X-ray machine at around 7am on Monday,” Customs Department director-general Patchara Anantasilp said on Tuesday. “The drug has an estimated value of 27 million baht.”

Later, at around 1pm, customs officials arrested a 24-year-old Brazilian man with 6.5kg cocaine hidden in a secret compartment of his suitcase. The drug has an estimated value of 19.5 million baht.