Six containers of illegally imported frozen food seized

They seized 945 boxes of pork weighing a total 21,473 kilogrammes for violating the Animal Epidemics Act. They estimated the “damage” at around 10 million baht.

DSI director-general Triyarith Temahivong subsequently instructed the Bureau of Regional Operations to investigate the case with the help of related organisations.

On Tuesday, the DSI, DLD, the Port Authority of Thailand and the Customs Department came together to search ten containers at a port in the Eastern region. They ended up seizing six containers with illegally imported meat.

A random search found 87,000kg of frozen chicken feet from Iran. A document stated that the consignment was 84,000kg of frozen Indian mackerel priced at 2.79 million baht.