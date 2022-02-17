Six containers of illegally imported frozen food seized

Earlier, on Saturday, DSI and DLD officials teamed up to search cold storages and stumbled upon pork that had been imported without authorisation.
They seized 945 boxes of pork weighing a total 21,473 kilogrammes for violating the Animal Epidemics Act. They estimated the “damage” at around 10 million baht.
DSI director-general Triyarith Temahivong subsequently instructed the Bureau of Regional Operations to investigate the case with the help of related organisations.
On Tuesday, the DSI, DLD, the Port Authority of Thailand and the Customs Department came together to search ten containers at a port in the Eastern region. They ended up seizing six containers with illegally imported meat.
A random search found 87,000kg of frozen chicken feet from Iran. A document stated that the consignment was 84,000kg of frozen Indian mackerel priced at 2.79 million baht.
They also found 28,000kg of frozen beef entrails from Paraguay, but a document stated that it was 28,000kg of frozen Merluccius Hubbs (fish) costing 1.07 million baht.
Officials promptly seized the products because there was no authorisation, while the importer was said to have also violated the Animal Epidemics Act and the Customs Act. The estimated damage to the state was reported to be around 20 million baht.
The DSI and related organisations are conducting an investigation and hope to nab the violators.
Published : February 17, 2022
