DSI to investigate cases involving 854 imported luxury cars

The meeting discussed guidelines, processes and related laws.
The DSI subsequently ordered 10 investigation units to carry out probes, as decided in the meeting.
DSI director-general Triyarith Temahivong sought concrete results as soon as possible with transparency.
Those who violate Customs Act BE 2560 (2017) face a prison term of up to 10 years or a fine four times the price of the goods including duty, or both.
The government is expected to make around 10 billion baht from the fines.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
