DSI to investigate cases involving 854 imported luxury cars

The DSI subsequently ordered 10 investigation units to carry out probes, as decided in the meeting.

DSI director-general Triyarith Temahivong sought concrete results as soon as possible with transparency.

Those who violate Customs Act BE 2560 (2017) face a prison term of up to 10 years or a fine four times the price of the goods including duty, or both.

The government is expected to make around 10 billion baht from the fines.