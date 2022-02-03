Thu, February 10, 2022

DSI to investigate cases involving 854 imported luxury cars

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) held a meeting with the Office of the Attorney General on Thursday to discuss cases in which 114 suspects imported 854 luxury cars worth 2.6 billion baht and allegedly avoided paying customs duties.

The meeting discussed guidelines, processes and related laws.

The DSI subsequently ordered 10 investigation units to carry out probes, as decided in the meeting.

DSI director-general Triyarith Temahivong sought concrete results as soon as possible with transparency.

Those who violate Customs Act BE 2560 (2017) face a prison term of up to 10 years or a fine four times the price of the goods including duty, or both.

The government is expected to make around 10 billion baht from the fines.

