Opposition leader calls for House dissolution, slams govt for economic woes

The Section allows a debate on national issues for MPs to suggest solutions but no voting will be held after a debate, unlike a no-confidence debate when a censure voting is held.

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew took the floor at 9:58 am and launched a broadside against the prime minister. He said the mismanagement by the Prayut government had worsened the economic crisis, leading to rising cost of living throughout the country.

Cholnan said the Prayut government had failed to tackle the pandemic among humans and disease in farm animals, referring to the African Swine Fever (ASF).

The opposition leader pointed out that the government had failed to effect political reforms as promised and it had no efficiency in administering the country, worsening several issues that included drug trafficking, corruption, and PM2.5 air pollution as well as environmental issues regarding a gold mining concession.