PM rejects opposition leader’s accusations against government

He dismissed claims by Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew, who doubles as the opposition leader, that the government was corrupt, undemocratic and incompetent in dealing with Covid-19, as well as other problems stemming from the global pandemic.

“I am definitely not involved with irregularities, both in terms of government policy and my own intention,” the PM told the House session.

The general debate is being held on Thursday and Friday, in line with Article 152 of the Constitution, which allows MPs to make inquiries and recommendations to the government, without any voting.

Addressing the allegation that his government had come to power undemocratically, Prayut said: “This administration is not the one from 2014 [formed after the military coup]. Everyone here went through the election held under the 2017 Constitution.”