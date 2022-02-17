Over a million Isaan people keen to ride Laos-China high-speed train: survey

Of the 1,080 residents surveyed from 20 northeastern provinces, 18.7 per cent said they “will definitely” use the train service within this year. The respondents were aged 18 and over.

It was found that this group of respondents represented people aged between 18 and 40, who account for a 7.1 million population in the Northeast.

The 18.7 per cent who are keen to take the high-speed train could translate into 1.3 million among this group of Northeast's population, said Assistant Professor Suthin Wianwiwat, who heads E-Saan Poll.

“If the Covid-19 situation improves, we can expect droves of people from the Northeast trying the Laos-China high-speed train service,” he said.