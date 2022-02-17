Over a million Isaan people keen to ride Laos-China high-speed train: survey

Of the 1,080 residents surveyed from 20 northeastern provinces, 18.7 per cent said they “will definitely” use the train service within this year. The respondents were aged 18 and over.
It was found that this group of respondents represented people aged between 18 and 40, who account for a 7.1 million population in the Northeast.
The 18.7 per cent who are keen to take the high-speed train could translate into 1.3 million among this group of Northeast's population, said Assistant Professor Suthin Wianwiwat, who heads E-Saan Poll.
“If the Covid-19 situation improves, we can expect droves of people from the Northeast trying the Laos-China high-speed train service,” he said.
E-Saan Poll is part of the E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research, under Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Economics.
The survey, conducted from February 12 to 14, found that the largest group of respondents — 42 per cent — said they would not use the train service, followed by 39.3 per cent who responded that they “may” use it.
The Laos-China high-speed train service, which connects the Chinese Yunnan province with the Laotian capital of Vientiane, started operations in early December.
Some 55 per cent of the respondents said the project would benefit the Northeastern region’s economy, compared to 19 per cent who said the local economy would be adversely affected.
When asked about potential benefits of the Laos-China high-speed train project, the respondents pointed to an improved economy for the Northeast, better and faster travel, more employments and new jobs, increased investment and tourism.
Regarding the potential adverse impacts of the project, those surveyed stated that they would include easy transmission of disease, higher cost of living, more business competition, and increased crimes, particularly by transnational criminals.
Published : February 17, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022