Thailand records 18,066 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,674,477 – 2,502,323 of whom have recovered, 333,829 are still in hospitals and 22,565 have died.

Separately, another 45,829 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 33,702 their second shot and 142,389 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 120,924,813.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 420.28 million on Friday, 344.21 million of whom have recovered, 70.19 million are active cases (84,534 in severe condition) and 5.88 million have died (up by 11,212).

Thailand ranks 31st in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 79.92 million, followed by India with 42.78 million, Brazil with 27.94 million, France with 22.07 million and the UK with 18.5 million.