Scrap second PCR test to save high season: Thai tourism associations

“April is a high season for tourism as Westerners tend to take vacations during Easter holidays, which coincides with the Songkran festival in Thailand,” explained Phuket Tourist Association president Phumikit Raktaengam on Thursday.

The 20 tourist associations proposed the following four measures to boost arrivals:

1. Cancel the second mandatory RT-PCR test for arrivals on day five. Statistics show the infection rate among foreigners who take the test on day five is lower than the local infection rate in tourist provinces, said the proposal. Scrapping the second test would reduce tourists’ expenses and attract more visitors, it added.

2. Reduce the quarantine period for visitors with suspected infections from 10 to five days.

3. Cancel quarantine for tourists found to have been in contact with confirmed cases if their first-day test is negative.

4. Reduce mandatory insurance cover from US$50,000 to $25,000.