Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Sugarcane growers and sugar factories join hands to curb PM2.5 dust

Sugarcane growers and sugar manufacturers have joined a campaign against the practice of burning plantations before each harvest, which is partly blamed for the increase of harmful particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) in the air.

Thirty-seven associations of sugarcane growers from across the country have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three sugar manufacturers — Korach Industry, Buriram Sugar Factory, and Rayong Sugar — agreeing to limit the pre-harvest burning of sugarcane plantations, according to Ekapat Wangsuwan, secretary-general of the Cane and Sugar Board.

The sugar factories signing the MoU will require that the daily supply of raw material must contain no more than 10 per cent of burnt sugarcane.

The new agreement took effect from February 7 for growers and factories in the Northeast, and February 14 for those in the North, Central region, and the eastern seaboard.

Ekapat said that the MoU was a collaboration between sugarcane growers and sugar factories aimed at reducing the worsening issue of PM2.5 dust. Also, the Cane and Sugar Board has requested provincial governors to issue directives against the burning of sugarcane plantations.

The Ministry of Industry had instructed the Cane and Sugar Board to address the issue to comply with the government policy of limiting the burning of sugarcane plantations to help reduce PM2.5 dust.

