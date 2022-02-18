Sugarcane growers and sugar factories join hands to curb PM2.5 dust

Thirty-seven associations of sugarcane growers from across the country have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three sugar manufacturers — Korach Industry, Buriram Sugar Factory, and Rayong Sugar — agreeing to limit the pre-harvest burning of sugarcane plantations, according to Ekapat Wangsuwan, secretary-general of the Cane and Sugar Board.

The sugar factories signing the MoU will require that the daily supply of raw material must contain no more than 10 per cent of burnt sugarcane.

The new agreement took effect from February 7 for growers and factories in the Northeast, and February 14 for those in the North, Central region, and the eastern seaboard.