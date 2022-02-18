More oil slicks found on popular Rayong beach

On Thursday, Rayong Governor Charnna Iamsaeng said the SPRC had informed the authorities that there was another leak near the spot where the two previous leaks had occurred, but the spills were small in quantity on and off, and SPRC officials were fixing the leak.

Officials were deployed to monitor the oil slicks at the Mae Ram Phueng Beach in Rayong’s Muang district and they found oil slicks washed onto the beach, leaving dark patches.

Officials rushed to clean the slick by using a sucking machine to get rid of the contaminated sand.

The black patches were found at two spots, and each spot was over a kilometre long. The first spot was the beach where Hua Rot Canal flows to the sea in Tambon Tapong and the second spot was the area where the Khao Sab Canal connects to the sea in Tambon Pae.