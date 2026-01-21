Constitutional Court clears Phumtham, Tawee in Senate probe

The Constitutional Court met on Wednesday (January 21) to vote on a petition filed by a group of senators—most of them aligned with the so-called “blue” bloc—who jointly submitted the complaint through the Senate president.

The petition asked the court to rule, under Section 170 paragraph three in conjunction with Section 82 of the Constitution, whether the ministerial status of Phumtham Wechayachai, then deputy prime minister and defence minister, and Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, then justice minister, should be terminated on an individual basis under Section 170 paragraph one (4) in conjunction with Section 160 (4) and (5).

The complainants alleged the two had interfered with or dominated the duties and powers of the Election Commission (EC) by using the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) as a tool to intervene in the scrutiny of the Senate election—known as the alleged “Senate vote-rigging” case.

They claimed the actions amounted to harassment, pressure, intimidation and undue influence over senators, the legislative branch, in violation of the separation of powers and the rule of law.

Previously, the Constitutional Court ordered Tawee to suspend his duties as justice minister—in his capacity overseeing the DSI and as deputy chair of the Board of Special Case—after the complaint was accepted for consideration.

At 3pm, the court read out its ruling, concluding that the allegations were unsupported by evidence.