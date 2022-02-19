Sun, February 20, 2022

Thailand records 18,885 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Saturday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (February 19) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 18,885 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 224 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 29, while 10,946 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 469,927.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,693,362 – 2,513,269 of whom have recovered, 344,775 are still in hospitals and 22,594 have died.

Separately, another 81,794 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 61,413 their second shot and 231,984 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 121,300,004.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 422.23 million on Saturday, 346.7 million of whom have recovered, 69.64 million are active cases (82,441 in severe condition) and 5.89 million have died (up by 10,268).

Thailand ranks 31st in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.02 million, followed by India with 42.8 million, Brazil with 28.06 million, France with 22.15 million and the UK with 18.55 million.

