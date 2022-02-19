Thailand records 18,885 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,693,362 – 2,513,269 of whom have recovered, 344,775 are still in hospitals and 22,594 have died.

Separately, another 81,794 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 61,413 their second shot and 231,984 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 121,300,004.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 422.23 million on Saturday, 346.7 million of whom have recovered, 69.64 million are active cases (82,441 in severe condition) and 5.89 million have died (up by 10,268).

Thailand ranks 31st in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.02 million, followed by India with 42.8 million, Brazil with 28.06 million, France with 22.15 million and the UK with 18.55 million.