Tourism Ministry plans Saudi Arabia roadshow next month, targeting Bt20bn revenue

The showcase will be led by the tourism ministry and comes after diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia were restored last month when PM Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the desert kingdom.

“We aim to present Thai products and tourism services at the roadshow events to attract Saudi tourists who are interested in visiting Thailand,” Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said on Friday.

“The ministry expects that by the end of 2022 Thailand could welcome at least 200,000 visitors from Saudi Arabia, who will help generate approximately 20 billion baht in tourism revenue.”