Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Omicron survives almost 200 hours on plastic, expert warns

Recent research on how long Covid-19 virus can survive on plastic and skin shows that Omicron is significantly more stable than previous variants, said a Thai infectious disease expert on Saturday.

Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of Chulalongkorn University’s Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, was commenting on Japanese research showing Omicron can survive almost four times longer on plastic than the original Wuhan variant.

The research also showed Covid-19 virus lasts 20 times longer on plastic than on skin.

“On plastic, the original strain discovered in Wuhan can stay stable for 56 hours, Gamma variant for 59.3 hours, Delta for 114 hours, Beta for 156 hours, Alpha for 191.3 hours and Omicron for 193.5 hours,” Dr Thiravat wrote in a Facebook post.

On human skin, Wuhan virus remained stable for 8.6 hours, Gamma variant for 11 hours, Delta for 16.8 hours, Beta for 19.1 hours, Alpha for 19.6 hours and Omicron for 21.1 hours.

“Although Omicron is less likely to induce severe symptoms in patients, it is still important to frequently clean contact surfaces such as tables, chairs and doorknobs in your home and workplace,” said Thiravat.

“Everyone should also continue to wash their hands regularly to reduce the chance of virus spreading.”

He added that general disinfectant for indoor use can eliminate Covid-19 virus on surfaces within 15 seconds. Similarly, ethanol or 35 per cent alcohol can kill the virus on human skin in 15 seconds.

Related News

Omicron BA.2 spreading fast, expected to become main variant

Omicron BA.2 spreads faster than BA.1, but not severer: CU lecturer Thira

Centre identifies more contagious virus among Omicron variants

Related News

Published : February 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.