Thai health system nears capacity as Covid-19 infection surge rises

Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleepun, deputy chairman of the Senate committee on public health, said that if the number of daily cases exceeds 30,000 within the next week or two, finding hospital beds for new patients would be more difficult.

The health system is capable of treating only 120,000 more Covid-19 patients over the next two weeks, he added in a Blockdit social media post.

He suggested that patients with mild symptoms should be moved from main hospitals to field hospitals, as public and private hospitals are now at full capacity treating over 64,000 Covid patients.