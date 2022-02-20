BA.2 strain behind Thailand’s infection surge: ‘isolate asap if you test positive’

"It will take time for Covid-19 cases in Asia to hit the peak before falling," said Dr Yong, noting that infection rates in Europe and the US were already declining.

He said Thailand’s Covid-19 caseload is now rising by over 25,000 per day if you count results from both antigen (ATK) tests and RT-PCR tests, while the death rate would be about 1 in every 1,000 cases.

"With Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, everyone must do everything they can to prevent the disease from spreading," he said, writing on Facebook.