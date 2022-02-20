Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

The move came as the Covid-19 infection rate rose rapidly in many areas, driven by the super-infectious Omicron variant.
The country recorded 18,953 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,712,315 and deaths to 22,624.
Bangkok and provincial governors were urged to boost public awareness of the Covid-19 situation, cooperate with every sector to contain the viral spread, ensure strict compliance with prevention measures, and prepare emergency plans for the worsening crisis.
They were also ordered to clamp down on illegal trafficking. Governors were told to beef up border police patrols, inspections of communities and venues, public awareness and law enforcement against human traffickers and employers who allow immigrants to sneak into Thailand.
Published : February 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
