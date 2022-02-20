Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

The case led to several police and military officers being sentenced for corruption and trafficking after the bodies of over 30 trafficked Rohingya were discovered in shallow graves on the southern border.

On Saturday, the senior police officer who led the investigation said threats from influential people forced him to flee to Australia before he could catch more “big fish” in the case.

Police spokesman Yingyot said the Rohingya trafficking case was considered an offence outside the Kingdom under Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He said that the attorney general had set up an investigation team of police officers and attorneys before deciding to charge suspects with human trafficking, transnational crime, and other offences.

"The investigation team had asked the court to issue arrest warrants against 155 suspects, of whom 120 were arrested, two eventually died and 33 are still missing," he said.

He added that the Criminal and Appeal Courts had ordered the detention of many suspects, whose cases are currently under the Supreme Court's consideration.