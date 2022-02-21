Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok governor election countdown begins as date set today

The Interior Ministry and Election Commission (EC) will today decide the date of the long-anticipated elections for Bangkok’s governor and Pattaya’s mayor, plus their council members. The election days will fall on May 22 or May 29, depending on the results of today’s meeting.

The government has already given a rough date of May for both elections. It will be the first time a Bangkok governor has been elected since 2013, after which the 2014 coup put a freeze on all local and national elections.

The assigned dates for the Bangkok and Pattaya polls will be proposed to local authorities on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry will then propose the dates to Cabinet on March 8, after which the elections must be held within 60 days.

With the Cabinet's approval, the EC will announce the dates of the Bangkok governor and Pattaya mayor elections between March 21 and 31 and open registration five days after the announcement.

 

Meanwhile, local election commissions in Bangkok and Pattaya’s Chonburi are finalising constituency arrangements for submission to the national Election Commission.

In Bangkok, the election of a governor and 50 council members will be held in 50 districts across the capital.

For Pattaya, the Chonburi election commission has proposed three ways to arrange constituencies to the Election Commission. Pattaya voters will elect a new mayor along with 24 council members.

The timeline is as follows:

February 21: The Interior Ministry and EC decide the date of elections for Bangkok’s governor and Pattaya’s mayor, plus their council members. The election days will fall on May 22 or May 29, depending on the results of meeting.

February 23: The issue is proposed to local election committees.

March 8: The Interior Ministry proposes the election dates to Cabinet.

March 9-11: The Cabinet resolution is sent to the EC.

March 21-31: The EC announces the dates of the Bangkok governor and Pattaya mayor elections and opens registration five days later.

Related News

Published : February 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.