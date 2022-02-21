Cobra Gold kicks off, Thailand denies Myanmar excluded over coup

"Cobra Gold", which was launched in 1982, is the world's longest-running multinational military exercise and serves as a platform for the US to forge alliances in Asia at a time of increasing competition with China.

Military personnel from China, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia are also taking part in this year’s exercise.

They will joined by 2,000 Thai and 1,200 American troops in field and humanitarian assistance drills until March 5 this year.

This year, the exercises will not feature the usual live-fire drills, amphibious landings and evacuation operations. Also absent, according to officials, will be the iconic cobra-blood drinking ritual that gives the wargames their name.

The last Cobra Gold before the Covid-19 crisis saw about 4,500 American soldiers participate in the exercise. That number fell to 106 in 2020 and 600 last year as the pandemic took its toll.