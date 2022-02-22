Mon, March 07, 2022

Thailand records 18,363 Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths on Tuesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (February 22) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 18,363 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 127 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 35, while 15,651 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 526,126.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,749,561 – 2,557,796 of whom have recovered, 169,074 are still in hospitals and 22,691 have died.

Separately, another 36,655 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 24,981 their second shot and 129,037 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 121,915,999.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 426.47 million on Tuesday, 353.66 million of whom have recovered, 66.9 million are active cases (81,243 in severe condition) and 5.91 million have died (up by 6,173).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.15 million, followed by India with 42.85 million, Brazil with 28.25 million, France with 22.3 million and the UK with 18.65 million.

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

