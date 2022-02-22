Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

What the different levels of Covid-19 alert mean for the public

The Ministry of Public Health on Monday predicted that infection levels in Thailand will remain high for 1-2 weeks as a result of social gatherings, and urged all provinces to adhere to the level 4 Covid-19 alert to prevent case overload.

Covid level 4 alert has been sounded nationwide since early this year in the wake of the Omicron case surge.

Here’s a summary of measures that need to be followed for each alert level:

Level one

  • All risky venues can open if they comply with Covid Free Setting standard
  • Public gathering is allowed under smart living and new normal standards
  • Interprovincial travel by public transport is allowed under Covid Free Setting standard
  • Visitors can enter Thailand as normal

 

Level 2 alert

  • All risky venues must restrict number of entrants, while maintaining Covid Free Setting standard
  • Number of participants in public gatherings to be determined by each province, depending on the outbreak situation
  • Interprovincial travel by public transport is allowed under Covid Free Setting standard
  • Test & Go scheme is implemented for foreign visitors

 

What the different levels of Covid-19 alert mean for the public

Level 3 alert

  • All entertainment venues are closed, people are advised against going to closed areas with no proper ventilation
  • Number of participants in public gatherings to be determined by each province, depending on outbreak situation
  • Screening measures must be imposed for interprovincial travel by public transport, people are advised to work from home if possible
  • Sandbox programme is implemented for foreign visitors

 

Level 4 alert

  • Only venues necessary for daily life are allowed to open, people are advised against going to closed areas with no proper ventilation
  • Number of participants in public gatherings to be determined by each province, depending on outbreak situation
  • People are advised to avoid or delay interprovincial travel, and to work from home if possible
  • Quarantine measures are implemented for foreign visitors for fewer days

 

Level 5 alert

  • Only venues necessary for daily life are allowed to open, people are advised against going to closed areas with no proper ventilation
  • Maximum 5 persons allowed for public gatherings
  • Each province imposes curfew and establishes screening checkpoints at all entrances
  • Quarantine measures are implemented for foreign visitors for the full number of days

 

The Public Health Ministry also noted that these guidelines are subject to change pending the discretion of the communication disease committee in each province.

Related News

Nation on Covid level 4 alert amid sharp rise in infections

Upward trend in infections keeps Thailand under Covid alert level 4

Bangkok on alert to open more Covid centres if cases rise sharply

Related News

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.