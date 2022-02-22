What the different levels of Covid-19 alert mean for the public

Covid level 4 alert has been sounded nationwide since early this year in the wake of the Omicron case surge.

Here’s a summary of measures that need to be followed for each alert level:

Level one

All risky venues can open if they comply with Covid Free Setting standard

Public gathering is allowed under smart living and new normal standards

Interprovincial travel by public transport is allowed under Covid Free Setting standard

Visitors can enter Thailand as normal

Level 2 alert