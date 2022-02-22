BMA arranging more beds to cope with rise in Covid patients

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said during a BMA meeting on Monday that Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms should receive treatment under home isolation or community isolation schemes to ensure availability of beds in hospitals for Covid-19 patients who develop severe symptoms, as well as patients who suffer from other diseases.
He added that the Medical Service, Health and Public Relations departments have been tasked with creating awareness among people that anyone who has been infected with Covid-19 will receive treatment under home isolation and community isolation schemes in line with standards.
"Medical staff will evaluate patients’ symptoms every day until they recover," he said.
He also invited the elderly aged 60 years or above, people who have chronic diseases, and people who have not received their booster jabs to register at 105 Bangkok vaccination centres via QueQ application as soon as possible.
"In addition, people can register for Covid-19 vaccine jabs at 69 public health service centres and 50 district offices across the capital," he added.
As of February 21, the BMA Medical Service Department has 3,460 beds, of which 484 beds were available, while 31 community isolation facilities have 3,981 beds, of which 2,065 beds were available.
Published : February 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022