BMA arranging more beds to cope with rise in Covid patients

He also invited the elderly aged 60 years or above, people who have chronic diseases, and people who have not received their booster jabs to register at 105 Bangkok vaccination centres via QueQ application as soon as possible.

"In addition, people can register for Covid-19 vaccine jabs at 69 public health service centres and 50 district offices across the capital," he added.

As of February 21, the BMA Medical Service Department has 3,460 beds, of which 484 beds were available, while 31 community isolation facilities have 3,981 beds, of which 2,065 beds were available.