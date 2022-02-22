Anutin rules out lockdown despite level 4 Covid alert

He assured that Thailand would not impose a lockdown, and asked people to calm down as the number of Covid-19 cases in many countries had risen as well.

"Thailand should seek the best solution to deal with the pandemic," he said. "Even though people can be infected with Omicron easily, they can recover quickly too, while the infection symptoms are not severe compared to other variants."

Anutin added that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration would discuss immigration measures, on whether to continue with RT-PCR tests for tourists on the fifth day of their arrival in Thailand.

He said the fifth-day test was likely to be scrapped as most new Covid-19 patients were found among people in the country rather than among foreigners.