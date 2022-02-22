Thailand’s Nasa boosts mission to launch Thai food into space

The video clip shows spicy pad kaprao launching into the stratosphere attached to a high-altitude balloon.

The launchpad was Bueng Boraphet football pitch in Nakhon Sawan, where the mission to test the effects of stratospheric conditions on Thailand's famous holy basil-flavoured dish blasted off on February 10.

Parker, taking the role of mission control in the clip, said he believed that “the future of Thailand is amazing”.

He added that all Thai people should be proud of their homeland, before encouraging Thai children to have big ambitions.

"I want the students here today to understand that you should dream about your future, because you can do anything that you want," he told the audience of schoolchildren.