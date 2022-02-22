Mon, March 07, 2022

Cobra Gold 2022 uncoils into action

The 41st Cobra Gold military exercises are underway in Thailand, with a return to “heavy-year” drills after 2020 and 2021 saw the war games downgraded due to Covid-19.

This year, 3,460 soldiers from 20 countries are participating in the training.

Thailand has sent the highest number of troops at 1,953 soldiers, followed by the US with 1,296.

Focusing on humanitarian relief drills, the Cobra Gold exercises run from February 20 to March 5.

