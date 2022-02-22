Cobra Gold 2022 uncoils into action

This year, 3,460 soldiers from 20 countries are participating in the training.
Thailand has sent the highest number of troops at 1,953 soldiers, followed by the US with 1,296.
Focusing on humanitarian relief drills, the Cobra Gold exercises run from February 20 to March 5.
Published : February 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
