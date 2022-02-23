Thailand excluded from US counterfeiting, piracy list

He said it was the first time in many years and praised the country's proactive efforts to suppress IP infringement. It is a reflection on how Thailand is serious in trying to solve the issue and build confidence for international trading and investment, he said.

Vuttikrai added that protecting IP, suppressing IP infringement, and supporting the creation and utilisation of IP for commercial purposes are the DIP’s mission, in order to increase the value of products and services and capability to compete for the business sector.

He said the DIP wanted to thank government agencies and the private sector that were working together to solve this issue. This US report will be beneficial for Thailand’s image and business operation, which will support creative industries, innovations and technologies, he said.

The DIP remains determined to develop the IP system, support innovation and creativity, and help the recovery of the Thai economy amid the Covid-19 situation. The department will cooperate with every sector to prevent IP infringement, he promised.