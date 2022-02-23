SPRC gets 15 days to respond as locals demand compensation for oil spill impact

Prasert said the group of restaurant operators on the Mae Ramphueng Beach in Tambon Tapong will wait 15 days for a response from the SPRC or the group would take further steps.

Prasert said the restaurant operators are demanding that the company pay each restaurant Bt350,000 for loss of revenue in January, February and March.

He said the operators of beach beds and swimming buoys are demanding a compensation of Bt2,000 a day for three months, a total of Bt180,000 to each operator.

The fishermen’s meeting was presided over by Rayong chief fishery officer Seree Ruanlar.

After the meeting, Seree said the local fishermen from 48 groups demanded a monthly compensation of Bt30,000 for a year for each group.

Seree said the demand would be submitted to the provincial committee mediating compensations to forward to the company.