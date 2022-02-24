Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Very heavy rains, strong winds, high waves set to hammer South

The Meteorological Department issued a weather warning early on Thursday, saying that from February 24 to 26 a rather strong high pressure system from China will usher in stronger easterly and southeasterly winds over the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Meanwhile, an active low-pressure cell near the north of Borneo Island will move to Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand.

More rains are forecast over the South with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The department said people in the South should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and water accumulation that may cause flash floods or overflows.

It also said wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will become stronger, at about 1-2 metres higher in the Andaman Sea, 2 metres higher in the upper Gulf, 2-3 metres higher in the lower Gulf and above 3 metres high during thundershowers.

The department advised people in these coastal areas to beware of a storm surge. It warned all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats in the Gulf should keep ashore during the period.

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

