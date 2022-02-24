Very heavy rains, strong winds, high waves set to hammer South

Meanwhile, an active low-pressure cell near the north of Borneo Island will move to Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand.

More rains are forecast over the South with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The department said people in the South should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and water accumulation that may cause flash floods or overflows.