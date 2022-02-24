Mon, March 07, 2022

Govt compensates hospitals to the tune of THB101 billion for Covid treatment

The government has disbursed a total 101.34 billion baht to compensate public and private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Wednesday.

The money was handed to hospitals since the coronavirus was found in Thailand in 2019 until January 2022, the CCSA said.

It provided a breakdown of the budget:

- Green-category patients (those with mild or no symptoms): 23,248 baht per person in public hospitals, 50,326 baht per person in private hospitals.

- Yellow-category patients (those with medium symptoms or with underlying health problems): 81,844 baht per person in public hospitals and 92,752 baht per person in private hospitals.

- Red-category patients (those with severe symptoms that require respirators): 252,182 baht per person in public hospitals, 375,428 baht per person in private hospitals.

The CCSA said the Public Health Ministry proposed that the compensation for public hospitals be adjusted after March 1 to suit the current situation.

Under the new scheme, public hospitals will be compensated 12,000 baht, 69,300 baht and 241,400 baht for treatment of green, yellow and red patients, respectively.

Last year, 768,491 patients received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients scheme, with 88 per cent in the green category, 11 in the yellow and one per cent in the red category.

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

