Govt compensates hospitals to the tune of THB101 billion for Covid treatment

The money was handed to hospitals since the coronavirus was found in Thailand in 2019 until January 2022, the CCSA said.

It provided a breakdown of the budget:

- Green-category patients (those with mild or no symptoms): 23,248 baht per person in public hospitals, 50,326 baht per person in private hospitals.

- Yellow-category patients (those with medium symptoms or with underlying health problems): 81,844 baht per person in public hospitals and 92,752 baht per person in private hospitals.

- Red-category patients (those with severe symptoms that require respirators): 252,182 baht per person in public hospitals, 375,428 baht per person in private hospitals.