BMA to open waiting centres if hospital occupancy rates exceed 80%

Current occupancy rates are 94 per cent at BMA Medicine Service Department facilities and 83.6 per cent at field hospitals. Hospitels are full at 100 per cent.

People who are infected could call National Health Security Office hotline 1330, extension 14, or the Emergency Operations Centre in 50 districts 24 hours a day.

The BMA also ordered officials to inform 483 entertainment venues that have applied to operate as restaurants and been instructed to obtain the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus evaluation.

There were 3,180 new Covid patients and eight deaths in Bangkok, the BMA reported on Tuesday.

Most of the infections were from teachers and students at schools as well as construction workers and the elderly.