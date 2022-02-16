BMA to open waiting centres if hospital occupancy rates exceed 80%

Bangkok deputy governor Pol Lt-General Sophon Pisuthiwong said after a meeting on Tuesday that the BMA ordered 50 district offices to proceed with the plan and inform residents.
Current occupancy rates are 94 per cent at BMA Medicine Service Department facilities and 83.6 per cent at field hospitals. Hospitels are full at 100 per cent.
People who are infected could call National Health Security Office hotline 1330, extension 14, or the Emergency Operations Centre in 50 districts 24 hours a day.
The BMA also ordered officials to inform 483 entertainment venues that have applied to operate as restaurants and been instructed to obtain the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus evaluation.
There were 3,180 new Covid patients and eight deaths in Bangkok, the BMA reported on Tuesday.
Most of the infections were from teachers and students at schools as well as construction workers and the elderly.
Related News
39 students found infected in Saraburi school cluster
It is time for people to start coexisting with Covid-19, says respiratory specialist
Covid-19 patients isolated at home still eligible for insurance payout, says Public Health Ministry
Precisely 2,214,467 people in vulnerable groups have been vaccinated, with 90.7 per cent receiving their first shots and 82.7 per cent getting a second jab, while 41 per cent have been administered a booster dose, the BMA added.
Published : February 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022