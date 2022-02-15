39 students found infected in Saraburi school cluster

The infections were uncovered when public health officials responded to a tip-off and showed up to conduct ATK tests on 60 students and school staff.
The 39 students at the school’s football academy who tested positive are being treated at the Wat Khok Matum waiting centre, while the remainder will have to be isolated for 10 days.
Meanwhile, Wat Sahamit Mongkhon School has been marked off as a red zone and people are forbidden to enter without authorisation. Training will be suspended, while players and staff have been instructed to follow health measures strictly.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
