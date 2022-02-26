Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 25,615 Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths on Saturday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (February 26) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 25,615 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 166 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 40, while 14,641 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 621,462.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,844,897 – 2,621,004 of whom have recovered, 201,044 are still in hospitals and 22,849 have died.

Separately, another 91,178 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,652 their second shot and 238,274 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 123,159,238.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 433.61 million on Saturday, 363.11 million of whom have recovered, 64.54 million are active cases (77,843 in severe condition) and 5.96 million have died (up by 8,359).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.53 million, followed by India with 42.9 million, Brazil with 28.67 million, France with 22.59 million and the UK with 18.8 million.

Related News

Published : February 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.