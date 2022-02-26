Thailand records 25,615 Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,844,897 – 2,621,004 of whom have recovered, 201,044 are still in hospitals and 22,849 have died.

Separately, another 91,178 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,652 their second shot and 238,274 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 123,159,238.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 433.61 million on Saturday, 363.11 million of whom have recovered, 64.54 million are active cases (77,843 in severe condition) and 5.96 million have died (up by 8,359).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.53 million, followed by India with 42.9 million, Brazil with 28.67 million, France with 22.59 million and the UK with 18.8 million.