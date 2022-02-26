Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

New home-treatment service marks 4-month countdown to endemic in Thailand

A new Covid-19 home-treatment service will launch on Tuesday (March 1), as Thailand begins a four-month transition from pandemic to endemic, the Public Health Ministry has announced.

After testing positive, people will be prescribed Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone, or antipyretic, cough syrup or decongestant, according to the severity of their symptoms, the ministry said on Friday.

The new system will enable people who test positive via ATKs to treat themselves at home rather than visiting medical facilities.

The system is part of Thailand’s plan to manage Covid-19 as a general communicable disease or endemic, starting in four months time, according to ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit.

The transition to an endemic would mark the lifting of most restrictions currently in place.

The home-treatment system has already been rolled out in Chiang Mai and Phuket, Kiatiphum said. Under the system, which is also being trialled in Bangkok by Siriraj Hospital, patients are treated at home, where they must isolate and avoid travelling to reduce chances of spreading the virus.

Related News

How Omicron differs from other Covid waves

Covid-19 funding pulls small public hospitals out of financial crisis

Thailand’s infection rate accelerating as BA.2 overtakes BA.1: virologist Yong

 

At-risk people who test positive for Covid-19 are also eligible for home treatment. However, those at higher risk due to underlying conditions will still be treated at medical facilities, according to doctors.

Related News

Published : February 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.