Most of Narathiwat under water after heavy rains since Thursday

Eight of the southern border province’s 13 districts are severely flooded after being hit by more than 220 millimetres of rain over Thursday and Friday.
The districts affected are Joh I Rong, Sungai Padi, Sungai Kolok, Si Sakhon, Chanae, Rangae, Waeng and Sukhirin, with as many as 115 villages inundated and many local roads cut off.
The flooding has partially damaged more than 6,800 homes, 2,582 rai of farms, 28 roads, three schools and a mosque.
Local authorities are also on alert over the rising levels of Narathiwat’s three rivers, namely Sai Buri, Bang Nara and Sungai Kolok.
Governor Sanan Pong-aksorn has instructed all district chiefs to ensure the situation is being effectively monitored at least until Sunday.
Meanwhile, other provinces in the South have been instructed to provide updates on the rain situation and issue timely warnings to locals about rivers overflowing and flash floods.
Separately, the Border Patrol Police Bureau 44 on Saturday distributed drinking water and skin treatment medicines to villagers affected by flooding in Narathiwat’s Waeng district.
Published : February 26, 2022
