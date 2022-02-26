Most of Narathiwat under water after heavy rains since Thursday

Eight of the southern border province’s 13 districts are severely flooded after being hit by more than 220 millimetres of rain over Thursday and Friday.

The districts affected are Joh I Rong, Sungai Padi, Sungai Kolok, Si Sakhon, Chanae, Rangae, Waeng and Sukhirin, with as many as 115 villages inundated and many local roads cut off.

The flooding has partially damaged more than 6,800 homes, 2,582 rai of farms, 28 roads, three schools and a mosque.