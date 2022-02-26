Manchester United and Schalke 04 drop Russian sponsors

Earlier, FC Schalke 04 – currently playing in Germany’s Bundesliga 2 – announced on its website on Thursday that the club would remove logos of Russian gas company Gazprom from all its shirts.

The decision came just hours after Russia launched military attacks on its western neighbour in the early morning of Thursday.

“Following recent developments, FC Schalke 04 have decided to remove the logo of main sponsor Gazprom from their shirts. This decision has been made following discussions with Gazprom Germania. It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead,” the statement read.

Gazprom had been the German club’s top shirt sponsor before the decision was made.