Thailand records 24,719 Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,869,616 – 2,637,879 of whom have recovered, 208,846 are still in hospitals and 22,891 have died.

Separately, another 67,406 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 33,769 their second shot and 201,917 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 123,462,330.