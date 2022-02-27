Thailand records 24,719 Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 42, while 16,875 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 646,181.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,869,616 – 2,637,879 of whom have recovered, 208,846 are still in hospitals and 22,891 have died.
Separately, another 67,406 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 33,769 their second shot and 201,917 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 123,462,330.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 434.88 million on Sunday, 364.82 million of whom have recovered, 64.1 million are active cases (76,643 in severe condition) and 5.96 million have died (up by 6,499).
Thailand ranks 20th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.56 million, followed by India with 42.91 million, Brazil with 28.74 million, France with 22.64 million and the UK with 18.80 million.
Published : February 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
