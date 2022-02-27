Mon, March 07, 2022

Health Ministry tells hospitals to treat Covid as endemic from March 1

The Public Health Ministry has ordered provincial authorities and hospitals to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease from March 1 (Tuesday) onwards.

The urgent order was given in a letter submitted to Provincial Public Health Offices and hospitals by the ministry’s Emergency Operation Centre on Friday.

The letter appears to contradict an earlier Cabinet directive ordering the Public Health Ministry to review its plan to remove Covid-19 from the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) scheme on March 1.

The letter, which is signed by Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, directs Provincial Public Health Offices and hospitals to add outpatient services for Covid-19 patients.

"Covid-19 patients with asymptomatic or mild symptoms should observe their symptoms at home," the letter said.

Published : February 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

