Bid to help private schools in Thailand pull out of Covid-19 crisis

He said the Office of the Ombudsman has been working with related agencies like the Interior Ministry and Revenue Department and has come up with the following proposals:

• 50 per cent discount on water and electricity.

• New regulations allowing private schools to take loans at low interest.

• Allocating funds to provide a 5,000 baht monthly subsidy to teachers and education staff for three months (April to June).

• 100% subsidy for private school operators for two years, which can be reduced to 70 per cent once the Covid-19 situation returns to normal.

• Considering tax rebates for people who donate cash to private schools.

• Issuing guidelines to give private school teachers access to universal healthcare under the gold card or social security schemes.

• Push to boost private school teachers’ salaries.

• Boosting lunch subsidies for private schools facing liquidity problems and using remaining funds to purchase educational equipment.

• Reducing land and building taxes for private schools that promote arts and sports, vocational training, tutoring and building life skills.

• Amending the rules of the School Aid Fund so laid-off private school teachers can be compensated.

• Setting up a fund to support private schools.

"These problems need to be solved quickly because students may lose opportunities to study,” Somsak added.