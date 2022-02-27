Mon, March 07, 2022

All patients must be treated, says PM as Covid-19 slowly transitions to endemic

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on related state agencies to ensure all Covid-19 patients receive medical assistance quickly, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.

The Public Health Ministry is also set to launch a new scheme to help Covid-19 patients receive treatment as outpatients from March 1, he said.

“Under the new scheme, doctors will prescribe Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone and other drugs to patients who test positive for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit [ATK],” he said.

“This is in line with management guidelines as the Covid-19 pandemic transitions into an endemic as the severity of symptoms has declined and people have developed an immunity against the virus after receiving Covid-19 jabs.”

He added that the premier has asked people who have been vaccinated to keep their guards up, refrain from visiting areas or attending gatherings where they may be at risk of infection, delay travel, work from home and adhere to all Covid-19 prevention schemes.

“The Public Health Ministry is still maintaining a Level 4 alert on Covid-19,” he said.

