Thailand records 20,420 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,912,347 – 2,673,646 of whom have recovered, 215,725 are still in hospitals and 22,976 have died.

Separately, another 40,779 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 20,367 their second shot and 180,039 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 123,809,855.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 437.35 million on Tuesday, 368.83 million of whom have recovered, 62.54 million are active cases (74,495 in severe condition) and 5.98 million have died (up by 5,569).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.65 million, followed by India with 42.93 million, Brazil with 28.79 million, France with 22.7 million and the UK with 18.8 million.